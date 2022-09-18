A Production of the West Virginia Motorcar Festival, Inc.
The show is scheduled for October 5-8, 2022.
We will start the event with our traditional Wednesday Evening Cruise-in on October 5th – details will follow closer to show time.
2022 Registration is Closed!
Anyone wishing to make a reservation at the Four Points by Sheraton Charleston, call 304-344-4092, press -0-, ask for Kizzy Reed, if she doesn’t answer, press -2- and leave a message for her to return the call.
